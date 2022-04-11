Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 6.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.66. Approximately 6,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 988,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

