Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.67

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 1060725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,094,080. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 477,000 shares of company stock worth $349,743 and have sold 245,000 shares worth $285,950.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.