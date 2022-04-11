LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Up 3.9%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.59 and last traded at $105.26. 1,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

