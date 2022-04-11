DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 4% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $302,149.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00103957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,437,952 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

