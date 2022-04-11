Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.16

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $849.95 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.71 or 0.11954361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00186861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00379804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

