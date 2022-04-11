Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. 174,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,565. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $93.14 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

