Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.35). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock remained flat at $$3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,329. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

