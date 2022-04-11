Sigma Planning Corp Sells 75,113 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,113 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.01. 24,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

