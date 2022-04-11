Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.00. 650,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53.

