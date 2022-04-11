Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 852 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,417. The company has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.