Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

CIBR traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $51.86. 52,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,206. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

