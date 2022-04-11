Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,256 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.59. 132,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,445. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

