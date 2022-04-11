Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $178.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.