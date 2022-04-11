Clarius Group LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

