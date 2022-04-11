Clarius Group LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($196.72) to £140 ($183.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.07. 12,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

