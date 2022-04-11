Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $257.42 and a 52 week high of $411.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

