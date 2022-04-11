Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $170.43. 3,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28. The company has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

