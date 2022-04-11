EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

EOG traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

