AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

T stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,134,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.