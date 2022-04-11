Clarius Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $10.44 on Monday, hitting $600.49. 24,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

