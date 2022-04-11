Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,793. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

