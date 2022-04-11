TFC Financial Management Sells 800 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TFC Financial Management decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.62. 16,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

