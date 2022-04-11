Derbend Asset Management Has $961,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.34. 284,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

