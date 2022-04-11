TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,857. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

