Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

TENB stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

