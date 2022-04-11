ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $343.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $10.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.55. ASM International has a twelve month low of $273.01 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

