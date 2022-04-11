MONK (MONK) Price Down 3.3% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, MONK has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $22,108.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

