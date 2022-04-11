Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Up 4.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.04. 19,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Realogy by 34.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Realogy by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

