Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $29.97. 70,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,131,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.