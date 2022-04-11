VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.78. VTEX shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,949 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. Research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

