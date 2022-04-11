Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $71.16

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $72.75. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 5,178 shares traded.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

