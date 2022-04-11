Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,187,573 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.