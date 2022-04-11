SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.87, but opened at 4.67. SmartRent shares last traded at 4.82, with a volume of 14,292 shares changing hands.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.72.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.