EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 5%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 25,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,181,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EVgo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

