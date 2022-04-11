EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 5%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 25,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,181,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.
About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
