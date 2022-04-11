BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,454 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.40.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
