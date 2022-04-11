BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,454 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

