1,243 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.16. 29,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.57. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $158.46 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

