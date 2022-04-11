TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,990. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.01 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

