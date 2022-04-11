Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,429. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

