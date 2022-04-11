Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 1,433 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FUL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,250. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

