Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $91.77. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.