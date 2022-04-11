Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,554. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

