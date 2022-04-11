Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,266. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.