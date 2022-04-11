Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,266. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.