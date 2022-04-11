Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $8.15 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $97,425.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,113,893 coins and its circulating supply is 18,875,033 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.