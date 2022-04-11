Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Reaches $12.66 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $12.66 billion and approximately $704.27 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.75 or 0.07360978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,658.26 or 0.99736641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

