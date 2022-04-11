Tapmydata (TAP) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $744,191.05 and $13.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00251720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00654279 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,106,750 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.