Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,320 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.57. 16,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.21.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.18.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

