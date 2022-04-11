Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 12,889 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after buying an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 901,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEVA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

