Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 30,328 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of N-able worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:NABL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

N-able Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.