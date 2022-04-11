Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Holdings Raised by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 32,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,602. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.