Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $5.45. Veru shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2,268,276 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

